Alice & Kingsley Had The Perfect Destination Wedding in Athens – Enjoy Their Beautiful Photos

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Getting married to the love of your life is a beautiful thing. Even sweeter when this precious moment is at a perfect destination, surrounded by friends and family. Alice and Kingsley exchanged their vows in a perfect destination wedding and we’re super excited for them.

These lovebirds make us agree that interactions at events are not bad after all.  Years after their meet cute, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the beautiful city of Athens – Greece.

The wedding ceremony was nothing short of beautiful! The green scenery and peaceful ambiance of this wedding overlooking the beautiful sight of nature make it all so dreamy. Alice looked flawless in her sweet flowery patterned dress and Kingsley also came through looking sharp. From the excitement to the evident love, the #AKlove22 wedding was one for the books.

Enjoy their beautiful love story and wedding photos below.


How we met

by the bride Alice:

My friends and I attended the Compozers concert in January 2016. At the end of events, I am usually the first to run to my car and go home but on this day I changed my mind. I chose to stay for a while longer and sat down waiting for my friends.

A few minutes later, I saw a tall man walking in my direction and he sat beside me. He made good conversation and kept me company. Funnily enough, a photo was taken on the first day we met which is definitely out of the ordinary for me and completely down to Kingsley. He walked me to my car, asked for my Snapchat, and the rest is history!





Now, it’s time for the after-party!

 

Credits

Bride@alisco__
Groom@kinn1
Photography@nelsonniteh
Venue@ktimaorizontes
Planner@fsforevents
Flowers@rosettaflowers
Cake@cakealicious
Videography: @thecabrand
Makeup@Breeliantmua
Hairstylist: @papachichistyle
MC@follyfresh

