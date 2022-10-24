Alice & Kingsley Had The Perfect Destination Wedding in Athens – Enjoy Their Beautiful Photos

My friends and I attended the Compozers concert in January 2016. At the end of events, I am usually the first to run to my car and go home but on this day I changed my mind. I chose to stay for a while longer and sat down waiting for my friends.
A few minutes later, I saw a tall man walking in my direction and he sat beside me. He made good conversation and kept me company. Funnily enough, a photo was taken on the first day we met which is definitely out of the ordinary for me and completely down to Kingsley. He walked me to my car, asked for my Snapchat, and the rest is history!
Now, it’s time for the after-party!
Credits
Bride: @alisco__
Groom: @kinn1
Photography: @nelsonniteh
Venue: @ktimaorizontes
Planner: @fsforevents
Flowers: @rosettaflowers
Cake: @cakealicious
Videography: @thecabrand
Makeup: @Breeliantmua
Hairstylist: @papachichistyle
MC: @follyfresh