Alice & Kingsley Had The Perfect Destination Wedding in Athens – Enjoy Their Beautiful Photos

Getting married to the love of your life is a beautiful thing. Even sweeter when this precious moment is at a perfect destination, surrounded by friends and family. Alice and Kingsley exchanged their vows in a perfect destination wedding and we’re super excited for them.

These lovebirds make us agree that interactions at events are not bad after all. Years after their meet cute, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the beautiful city of Athens – Greece.

The wedding ceremony was nothing short of beautiful! The green scenery and peaceful ambiance of this wedding overlooking the beautiful sight of nature make it all so dreamy. Alice looked flawless in her sweet flowery patterned dress and Kingsley also came through looking sharp. From the excitement to the evident love, the #AKlove22 wedding was one for the books.

Enjoy their beautiful love story and wedding photos below.





How we met

by the bride Alice: