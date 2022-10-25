Tech Entrepreneur Sam Uduma shares his Journey to Recovery after a Multiple Personality Disorder Diagnosis on #WithChude

Sam Uduma had everything going on for him. He had two degrees, had worked in some of the biggest companies and on some of the biggest projects. He was a tech entrepreneur and an investor. Life was good.

The something happened. His mind snapped. The diagnoses: Bipolar Disorder, and then Multiple Personality Disorder.

This affected his family his work, and his life in general. His friends and family checked him into a mental health facility after numerous manic episodes.

For World Mental Health Day 2022 (October 10), Chude Jideonwo sat down with Sam as he shared this deeply personal journey for the first time on TV.

See clips below (Watch the full episode on withchude.com):

