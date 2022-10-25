Connect with us

Here's Another Sneak Peek at Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Tech Entrepreneur Sam Uduma shares his Journey to Recovery after a Multiple Personality Disorder Diagnosis on #WithChude

New Video: Victony & Tempoe - Soweto

Rina & Kanyin discuss Cyberbullying in Episode 5 of "Surviving Lagos"

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

WATCH P.Priime & Semzi Beatz on the Ndani TGIF Show

New Music: Niniola — Fuku

New Video: Limoblaze & Ada Ehi – Gold

Watch Episodes 2 & 3 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Game On”

Oxlade Drops Official Music Video For "Ku Lo Sa"

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Ahead of its November 11th release date, Marvel Studios has given us another look at its next installment – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The 45-second tv spot was released alongside new character posters for Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyongo’o, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta. Take a look!


In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

