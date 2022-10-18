Connect with us

With Tranzfar Freedom Account, You can now Open and Manage your UK Foreign Account

Are you tired of the stress of setting up foreign accounts?

There is some exciting news for you!

Tranzfar plans to launch The Freedom Account. This will allow people to open and manage their own United Kingdom foreign account for instant payments across UK bank accounts.

People can fund their Freedom Account directly from Nigeria into any United Kingdom bank account as a customer.

What is the fee? The only transaction fee will be charged for deposits or payments to other banks in the United Kingdom. This new feature will be available for Free from November 1st until November 30th, 2022.

Pre-registration starts now till October 31st, 2022 to own a United Kingdom Free bank account.

Getting started is easy:

Signup at www.tranzfar.com/freedom

Click on Pre-register to fill in your details

Enter promo code TFD22 to subscribe

The subscription will be available from November 1st, 2022.

Freedom Accounts will attract a monthly, quarterly, or yearly subscription fee of £15, £40, and £125, respectively. Depending on your chosen plan, these options will be available from December 1st, 2022.

What does this mean for anyone?
Having a Freedom Account means no more account opening forms with a million fields to fill. People can open their foreign accounts with a few clicks. They are all about making payment seamless across the globe, so join their community to enjoy the freedom to bank globally.

Tranzfar is a payment solution provider that guarantees a safe and secure platform for sending money to Africa(Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya) between the United Kingdom, 27 EU Countries, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. 

Learn more about them via their social channels on @Tranzfar or ask any questions via email:[email protected].

The information provided here does not translate to investment, financial, or trading advice and should not be treated as such.

Kindly do your due diligence.

