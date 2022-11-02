Connect with us

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Soundtrack has Performances from Burna Boy, Fireboy, Tems, Rema, CKay | Full Tracklist

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Marvel Studios has announced the full tracklist for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” soundtrack which will be released globally this Friday, November 4.

Burna Boy, Fireboy, Tems, Rema, and CKay all feature in the soundtrack, as well as Tobe Nwigwe, Busiswa, Stormzy, Future, among others.

Last week, Marvel and Rihanna released the lead single “Lift Me Up” (co-written by Tems), breaking the former’s 6-year music hiatus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Panther (@blackpanther)

