Scarface Jigga returns with a new single “On My Mind,” featuring Ghanaian music star Kelvyn Boy. The instantly contagious song combines Scarface Jigga’s powerful vocals and delivery with an amazing hook from Kelvyn Boy; and it’s designed to get people on the dancefloor. With production driven by Nami, Scarface Jigga and Kelvyn Boy take listeners on a 3-minute sonic journey, professing love.

Stream “On My Mind” here.