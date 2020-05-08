Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: M.anifest feat. Kelvyn Boy & Kel P - We No Dey Hear

Music

New Music: Harrysong — Audio Donation

Music

Have a BTS View of Stonebwoy & Keri Hilson's Music Video for “Nominate”

Music

New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Parker Ighile – Options

Music

New Music: Yung6ix feat. Erigga, Payper Corleone & Dr Barz - You Don See Am

Music

Dr Sid's New Project "The Interesting EP" is Here | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Efe - Sho Mo

Music

New Music: Gudtin - Agogo

Music

New Music: WurlD - Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)

Music

New EP: E Kelly - No Secrets

Music

New Music + Video: M.anifest feat. Kelvyn Boy & Kel P – We No Dey Hear

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ace Ghanaian Hip-Hop artist, M.anifest, reprises his doyen status as he encourages resilience in audio and video of his new single, “We No Dey Hear” featuring Ghanaian singer, Kelvynboy and Grammy-nominated Nigerian producer, Kel P.

“We No Dey Hear” has an undeniable feel-good vibe to uplift the mood in these uncertain times. The infectious Kel P-produced rhythm provides an alluring canvas for a message of strength and an indomitable human spirit.

Shot in Accra, Ghana, the Allison Swank-directed video opens with an axiom “when life puts me in tough situations, I don’t say why me; I say try me”, which gives credence to the theme of resilience that the song embodies.

In the video, M.anifest introduces a novel ‘We No Dey Hear’ dance step as he summarises the doggedness and determination of a person to succeed against all odds.

Delivering superb verses in English, Twi (Ghanaian language), and pidgin English, M.anifest engages his listeners with clever rap lines and unparalleled cadence, while an easy-to-learn hook from rising singer Kelvynboy further brings about a banging vibe.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Watch the video:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: This Job Doesn’t Feel Right For Me Any More

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Every Child Deserves Quality Education During This Lockdown

Oyindamola Ossi: Are You Ready For the Post-Pandemic ‘War For Talent’?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

Advertisement
css.php