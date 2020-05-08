Connect with us

New EP: E Kelly – No Secrets

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian producer E Kelly, known for his work behind the boards for Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Major Lazer, released his debut project, “No Secrets“.

The five-song EP blends E Kelly’s signature sound — an airy, mellowed-out spin on Afropop — with vocals from Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Boybreed, King Perryy and Minz.

Fans of Mr Eazi’s E Kelly-produced smash “Pour Me Water” will recognize the thread between that track and No Secrets’ “Need Somebody” while “My Girl” (feat. King Perryy) evokes the islands with its breezy, dancehall-inspired riddim. Lead single “Confetti” (feat. Boybreed) is a scorching, straight-ahead afrobeat tune sure to have dancers turning up come summer.

Listen to the tracks below:

Need Somebody feat. Mr Eazi

 

No Secrets feat. Boybreed

 

Oreke feat. Joeboy

 

My Girl feat. King Perryy

 

Confetti feat. Boybreed & Minz

