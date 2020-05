Ghanaian award-winning singer and Lynx Entertainment act, KiDi, drops the much-awaited EP tagged ‘Blue‘.

The ‘Blue’ EP houses 5 tracks and featured only Adina on it. The tracks from the EP had production from MOG Beatz, Nova, Richie Mensah, Kayso and DatBeatGod.

Listen to the tracks below:

Say Cheese

One Man feat. Adina

End in Tears

Freaky Lord

Next Time I See You