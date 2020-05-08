Teni joins Nikita on Brand New Single “Dinero” | Stream on BN

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Dr Dolor Entertainment Queens, Nikita and Teni team up for the very first time and the result is a very sweet, melodious Afro RnB tune tagged “Dinero”, an instant hit at the very first listen.

Having wowed fans and music lovers with her precocious talent and extremely unique style of music on Better Days” EP, Nikita came through on “Dinero” with Teni and the musical chemistry between both female music divas was on full display as they combined to deliver a masterpiece of a tune.

“Dinero” was produced by Tayoristar, having worked with Nikita on her debut project, showed yet again why they’re a match made in musical heaven and Teni in her usual style added some icing on an already sweet jam.

The video shot and directed on location in Lagos, Nigeria by Paul Gambit, further adds a feather to the already glowing cap of Nikita, whose partnership with Teni on this single could be termed as perfect.

“Dinero” is a major statement, coming at a perfect time in support of the “Girl Power” movement and also in support of more female collaborations in the Nigerian Music sphere.

Enjoy the double dose!

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video:

