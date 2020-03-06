Music
New EP: Nikita – Better Days
Dr. Dolor Entertainment is unveiling its new star, Nikita, with the release of her brand new project “Better Days EP.”
Nikita’s “Better Days” is her debut project and the 4-track body of work is an embodiment of what Nikita represents.
“Better Days” talks hope for the future, while “I Got You” is a song of assurance for that loved one. “Body” has Zlatan in his usual element and “Figo,” which has Dr. Dolor on it is a playful bonus track.
“Better Days” is available now on all major streaming stores. Listen and enjoy.
You can also download here.