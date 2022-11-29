Connect with us

Watch Trailer for Showmax’s Upcoming Drama Series "Crime and Justice Lagos" starring Folu Storms, William Benson & Jammal Ibrahim

"Flawsome" star Bisola Aiyeola Discusses Real-Life Sisterhood, "Ifeyinwa" & Working With Co-Lead Actors | Watch

Catch Enioluwa Adeoluwa in Episode 1 of "Mercy's Menu" (Season 3)

New Music + Video: Esther Osaji feat. Tope Alabi - Kíló Wó Odi Jericho

Blessing & Stan Nze talk Love Language on New Vlog

Dimma Umeh Is Back With A New Vlog | Watch

Blaqbonez talks "Stealing" his Name, Accidental Journey into Rap & Album "Young Preacher" on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Angel & Enioluwa talk about stereotypes in Nigeria on "Of Blood, Bones and Water"

TechCabal Launches TV Show on Africa’s Tech Future - "The Next Wave" | Watch Episode 1

Watch Wizkid Perform "Money & Love" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Streaming platform Showmax has released the trailer for its latest Nigerian Original drama series, “Crime and Justice Lagos,” which will debut on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Set against the backdrop of the biggest and most densely populated city in Africa, “Crime and Justice Lagos” explores the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU), headed by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson), and made up of an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi “KC” Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

“‘Crime and Justice Lagos’ is unlike any other Nigerian Original we have put out,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

“We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city—from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos—through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe. Each episode mirrors real crime stories that audiences will connect with and will give them a lot to ponder about,” Tejumola added.

The series also stars Nollywood veterans Uche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams, and Femi Durojaiye, with other emerging industry talents including Margaret Osuome, Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba, and Makinde Adeniran, with Yinka Edward as Executive Producer.

After its first premiere, new episodes will be released every Thursday on Showmax for six weeks.

Watch the trailer below:

