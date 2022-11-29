Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) got the engagement of her dreams and it was perfect

Connect with us

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) had always wanted a specific kind of engagement… with a diamond ring. Her husband Ikechukwu Asuoha decided to make that dream a reality.

Ikechukwu proposed again in a romantic outdoor garden after 9 years of marriage. From the fireworks to the perfect diamond ring, everything about this proposal was spectacular. She looked stunning in her gown, and her husband looked dashing in his suit.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

 

