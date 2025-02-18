All it Took Was a Look at Tuto’s Photo For Morris to be Smitten!

Sometimes, all it takes for love to spark is a single glance at a photo. For Tuto and Morris, their journey began with a chance moment—when Morris stumbled upon Tuto’s photo on his mom’s phone.

Life, as it often does, threw its challenges their way. Distance and silence tried to pull them apart, but their bond never truly faded. And in a heartfelt twist of fate, it was a portrait Morris created of Tuto that rekindled their love, bringing them back together—stronger than ever.

Now, as they prepare to walk down the aisle, Tuto and Morris celebrate a love story woven with resilience, perfect timing, and a connection that refused to fade. Their pre-wedding shoot radiates joy, warmth, and the beauty of their journey—proving that when love is real, it always finds its way home.

Read their full story and enjoy the beautiful photos below:

How we met

By the groom, Morris:

It all began with a single picture. I was scrolling through my mom’s phone one day, and there she was. A stunning photo of a woman who instantly caught my attention. There was something about her smile—it was warm, genuine, and unforgettable. I asked my mom about her, and she mentioned her name in passing, but that was all I needed. I found her on Instagram not long after, and that was the beginning of something truly special. We connected quickly, our conversations flowing effortlessly. It felt like we had known each other forever. We shared dreams, laughed about silly things, and even comforted each other through tough times. As we grew closer, I knew there was something undeniably real about what we were building. But life, as it sometimes does, threw us a curveball.

Distance became our biggest challenge. We were miles apart, each of us caught up in the demands of work and life. Our conversations became less frequent, and eventually, we stopped talking as much. It wasn’t because we didn’t care; it was just the weight of circumstances pulling us in different directions. But even during that time, we remained friends—a quiet, unspoken connection that never really went away. Then, one day, I decided to send her a portrait. I poured my heart into it, hoping it would mean as much to her as it did to me. When I sent it, I gave her specific instructions on how to pick it up, not just as a way to reconnect but as a gesture to show her that she had always been in my thoughts.

That portrait reignited something in both of us. We started talking again, cautiously at first, and then with the same energy we had in the beginning. This time, though, we didn’t shy away from the hard conversations. We talked about what caused the silence between us, about the things we were scared to admit before. Slowly but surely, we healed. Looking back, I realize that our story is one of timing and resilience. We’ve grown so much as individuals and as a couple. Through it all, love found a way. Now, as we prepare for the next chapter, I’m reminded of that picture on my mom’s phone—the moment that changed everything.

Credits

Bride: @_AfricanWhite

Photography: @Jedoshotit

Groom’s outfit: @1of1_menswear | @Daiorafrica

Bride’s outfit: @16arlighton

Makeup: @clara_beautypalace