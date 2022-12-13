Connect with us

BN TV Music

“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” - Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV

Angel & Umoh Uduak talk about the Heartbreaking Story of Ini-Ubong Umoren & Dealing with Grief on "Of Blood, Bone and Water"

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living Movies & TV Music

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

BN TV Music

Burna Boy tells the story of pollution, flood & negligence in new documentary-style visuals for "Whiskey"

BN TV Career

Meet Afolabi Fasanmi - Here's How He Earns $60,000 a Year as a Food Photographer & Chef Living in Lagos

BN TV Career

Ife Adegoke highlights the best investments a woman can make to transform her finances on the "Girl to Woman Podcast"

BN TV Career Living

Pamilerin Adegoke shares how he makes $200,000 a year as an influencer on Rediscover TV's "New Money"

BN TV

“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” – Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi popularly known as Bella Shmurda spoke to Taymesan in the latest episode of “Tea With Tay” about his story so far, his childhood as the son of a school headmistress, his academic struggles, his early contact with music, his friendship with Poco Lee, the magic behind the collaboration with Omah Lay on his single “Philo,” why it took him so long to drop his album, his quest to carve a niche for himself and stay consistent.

The “New Born Fela” crooner is known for his eccentric personality and it’s very evident in this tell-all podcast.

Watch the podcast episode below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life
css.php