“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” – Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi popularly known as Bella Shmurda spoke to Taymesan in the latest episode of “Tea With Tay” about his story so far, his childhood as the son of a school headmistress, his academic struggles, his early contact with music, his friendship with Poco Lee, the magic behind the collaboration with Omah Lay on his single “Philo,” why it took him so long to drop his album, his quest to carve a niche for himself and stay consistent.

The “New Born Fela” crooner is known for his eccentric personality and it’s very evident in this tell-all podcast.

Watch the podcast episode below: