Chi Met Ugo at a Party She Reluctantly Attended and now It’s #CUSayIDo

One minute you attend a party reluctantly and the next minute you find the love of your life. Such is the love story of Chi and Ugo who are now on the sweetest ride ever!

Fate certainly brought these two together at a party. The funny thing is that Chi reluctantly attended this party. If only she knew that love had plans for her. Well, love did its sweet magic which led to Ugo popping the question. Of course, it was a resounding yes and now these sweethearts get to live together forever. They look so perfect together in their pre-wedding photos and we are super excited for Chi and Ugo!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met,

By the bride, Chi:

June 5th, 2019 – God bless this day. It was a day that was declared a non-working public holiday to mark the Muslim Eid-Al-Fitr Celebration. I planned to sleep all day as the next day was a working day and I was not in the mood to step out of the house. My best friend, Chinenye insisted that we go to a party that was to start in the evening. Mehn! I wasn’t having it.

I reluctantly accepted. If only I knew that it wasn’t going to end like every other day. My best friend turns to me and says girl, look at your perfect spec, IT WAS LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT. It felt good knowing what butterflies in my tummy felt like again. Fast forward to June 21, 2019, Ugo and I shared our first moments over drinks. About 2 weeks later, we committed to a relationship.

This is how Ugo popped the question:

To be honest, I was thinking it would happen the next year, maybe on my birthday in 2020 but Covid had other plans for the world and the lockdown took the better part of the year. The year 2020 came and passed and then come 2021, I said to myself this is the year and it can’t pass me by o, LOL.

My birthday was fast approaching again and I was getting all anxious, two days before my birthday April 25th, 2021 to be precise he asked me to join him for a friend’s party. With no clue that it was my engagement, I walked into Chai Chang, Twin waters, and the doorman smiled as the door swung open. The next thing I hear was, ‘SURPRISE’ from our close friends…. I ran back towards the elevator.

With my red face, and tears inna ma eyes, I walked towards him, looking deep into the eyes of the man that I truly love as he slides the beautiful diamond ring into my finger, saying the words, would you marry me? the feeling was just so right. Our love for each other is a journey starting forever and ending at never.

Credit

Photography: @crispyphotographss

Planners: @srcevents_