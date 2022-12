Ify’s Kitchen continues her holiday series recipe vlog, and in this episode she is sharing her recipe for pepper beef stew and plantain and a step by step guide to making it.

Ingredients

Beef

Cooking oil

Ginger-garlic paste

Beef seasoning

Black pepper

Onions

Curry powder

Thyme

Salt

Green bell pepper

Tomatoes

Paprika peppers (tatashe)

Cayenne pepper (shombo)

Scotch bonnet peppers (Ata rodo)

Learn the process below: