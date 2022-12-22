“Tinsel” is Celebrating its 3500th Episode with the Documentary “Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story” | Watch the Trailer

The longest-running drama series, “Tinsel,” is celebrating hitting the 3500th episode milestone with a documentary titled “Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story.”

This documentary follows all the changes, faces, improvements, and even losses “Tinsel” has experienced over the 14 years it’s been airing on television. It highlights the journey of “Tinsel” through the eyes of its creators, stakeholders, cast, and crew as it celebrates its 15th season and 3500th episode.

It will feature current and past cast members of the show, current and past MNET/Africa Magic stakeholders, the original content creator of Tinsel and pioneer producers of the show, as well as key industry icons like Joke Silva, Tade Ogidan, Tunde Kelani, RMD, and more.

“Tinsel” recently won an award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, it’s the first series to embark on a multi-camera studio shoot in Nigeria, and one of its most respected and oldest cast members, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, also won the 2022 AMVCAs “Industry Merit” award.

Over the years, Tinsel has served as a major launchpad for many of Africa’s best-known faces on television, including Gideon Okeke, Osas Ighodaro, Damilola Adegbite, Chris Attoh, Timini Egbuson, Joseph Benjamin, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Femi Jacobs, and many others. Couples like the Suleimans (Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman) and the Okechukwus (Iyke Okechukwu and Florence Uwaleke Okechukwu) have emerged from the show.

“Tinsel” still features many established Nollywood actors like Iretiola Doyle, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Yul Edochie, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Abayomi Alvin, and many more.

Speaking about the show hitting its 3500th episode, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, shared,

This show has maintained its status as one of Africa’s most successful drama series for over 13 years. This is not a small feat, and I believe our audience continues to tune in to watch the series every weekday because it shows you real life, real people, and everyday circumstances. It feels like people are generally living their lives on TV. We are indeed happy to hit the 3500th episode mark of this stellar series. At MultiChoice, we hope to continue growing, promoting local content and talents, and expanding the boundaries of African film and television production as we have done all these years with Tinsel.

You can watch the documentary today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 5 p.m. WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and Urban and at 6 p.m. WAT on Africa Magic Family. Meanwhile, the 3500th episode will air later on this same Thursday at the usual time slot of 7:30 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase and Family.

