Bimbo Ademoye is out with the concluding part of the first installment of her hilarious web series, “Sibe.” The episode is titled “The 5th Wife” and features Jinadu Salako, aka Baba Landlord.

The series is based on the travails and adventures of the eccentric and hilarious character, Sibe (played by Bimbo Ademoye).

Watch part 2 (episode 1) of “Sibe” below: