Doyin explores the effects of sexual abuse in the forthcoming documentary “Unending” 

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star Doyin has announced that she is collaborating with Africa100 to release a short documentary film titled “Unending.”

The documentary seeks to explore the effects of sexual abuse on victims, challenge the stigmatization sexual assault victims have to battle, raise awareness to support victims of sexual assault, and also foster the creation of safe spaces for these victims to share their experiences.

This initiative by Africa100 is aimed at supporting the UN Action Plan’s goal of ending sexual violence during and in the wake of armed conflict.

Doyin on why chose to embark on the project:

“I chose to embark on this project with @the_africa100 because I will never understand why it is more shameful to be raped than to be a rapist. To anyone who has been through this… It is important to remember that it is not your fault or your responsibility. The abuser is the only person responsible. You’re not a victim for sharing your story. You are a survivor setting the world on fire with your truth and you never know who needs your light, your warmth, and raging courage. You are not what happened to you. You are what you choose to become. I hope everyone who has ever been in this position (male/female) remembers that it is important to speak up and stand up for yourself even if it means standing alone. Special recognition to the other amazing casts (Muyiwa Ademola, Mojisola Adebanjo, Adeyemo Olamilekan, Binta Ayo Mogaji and others) that embarked on this project with me, thank you for lending your voices for a good cause. I hope you all enjoy my very first attempt at acting and movie production as we continue to raise awareness against sexual assault.”

The documentary will premiere on January 7, 2023.

 

 

