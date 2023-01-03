Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

BN Sweet Spot: We ❤️ How Deyemi Okanlawon Made His Mom's 69th Birthday Special

Movies & TV Scoop

Doyin explores the effects of sexual abuse in the forthcoming documentary "Unending" 

Events Music Scoop

"I apologise to my fans... thank you for staying & weathering the storm with me" - Burna Boy apologises for Lagos Loves Damini concert

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

Music Scoop

P-Square Will Release a New Album in 2023

Scoop Sweet Spot

J’Dess is a Mum!

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Chieftaincy Title of Odeluwa (the who writes for the world)

Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba rings closing bell at the closing gong ceremony of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Scoop Sweet Spot

Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi talks "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper" as she covers the December 2022 issue of Media Room Hub

Scoop

BN Sweet Spot: We ❤️ How Deyemi Okanlawon Made His Mom’s 69th Birthday Special

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, gave his mom a beautiful experience for her 69th birthday celebration.

The actor who calls his mom the first love of his life brought his mom to see his performance in the stage play “Motherland the Musical” at Terra Kulture.

Bolanle Austen Peters, the director of the musical, introduced Deyemi’s mom to the audience, and she was serenaded with a birthday song by the band and the audience as she beamed with smiles and acknowledged everyone.

Deyemi shared on his Instagram page, “So for her 69th birthday I brought my mum over to see me perform in #MotherlandTheMusical at @terrakulture. Special thanks to Mrs @bolanleaustenpeters for honoring the first love of my life! #happybirthdaymomo ♥️♥️♥️”

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “The Misfit” Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity

Timisola Sanya: Don’t Get Caught Up in the January Rush

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

Editor’s Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2022
Long May She Reign! Check Queen Elizabeth's 4 Days of Colour for The Royal Ascot

Chude Jideonwo: Why Queen Elizabeth II is My Person of the Year 2022
css.php