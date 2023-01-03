BN Sweet Spot: We ❤️ How Deyemi Okanlawon Made His Mom’s 69th Birthday Special

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, gave his mom a beautiful experience for her 69th birthday celebration.

The actor who calls his mom the first love of his life brought his mom to see his performance in the stage play “Motherland the Musical” at Terra Kulture.

Bolanle Austen Peters, the director of the musical, introduced Deyemi’s mom to the audience, and she was serenaded with a birthday song by the band and the audience as she beamed with smiles and acknowledged everyone.

Deyemi shared on his Instagram page, “So for her 69th birthday I brought my mum over to see me perform in #MotherlandTheMusical at @terrakulture. Special thanks to Mrs @bolanleaustenpeters for honoring the first love of my life! #happybirthdaymomo ♥️♥️♥️”

