Kess fulfills his childhood dream of getting a car & house for his parents

BBNaija star, Kess celebrated his mom’s birthday by gifting her a car and his parents, a tastefully furnished house.

The reality star and businessman shared the sweet news on his Instagram page. He revealed that it’s been a lifelong dream of his and his brother’s.

Sharing photos of the new car and house he gifted his parents, he wrote, “This has been a lifelong dream for me and my brother. We finally were able to present this car as a birthday gift to my mummy and this beautiful home to my parents. This is very special to us because of this very short story. 2010 was such a crazy year for us, I was in SS3 preparing for SSCE when the whole world came crashing down on us, pops suddenly became very sick, he could no longer shoulder his responsibilities hence we lost our home and lost everything we had. A family of seven automatically became squatters, each shared to live with family and friends. But today,I am grateful to God almighty for his Grace upon our lives. He came through for us. From being homeless to being house owners…. I don’t know who needs to hear this, THINGS MAY BE TOUGH RIGHT NOW, BUT GOD WILL COME THROUGH FOR YOU IN THIS NEW YEAR.”

