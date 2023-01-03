Abidemi & Akinshola Started as Friends at the University! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Over and over again, we’ve been able to see school as a great space for creating connections. Abidemi and Akinshola are lovebirds who connected at the university!

They were good friends but as time passed, Akinshola graduated and they weren’t in touch for a while. But as fate would have it, love came knocking for these sweethearts and they answered! Now, we get to see their love blossom beautifully for these and we’re pumped for them! We are totally in love with their pre-wedding photos and we know you will love them too.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Abidemi:

Akinshola and I went to the same University – Redeemer’s University. While I was just in my first year, he was in his last year preparing to graduate. On this Wednesday afternoon in 2011, I was sitting in the Physics lab, tired and waiting to attend Bible Study. I did not want to return to the hostel, so I just hung around in the school area.

While my head was on the lab desk tired, I heard someone say hello. I looked up and Akinshola was a few desks away trying to check if I was okay. We both were the only ones in the lab and he asked for my name and we became friends. We became friends and after a while, we wanted to date. Akinshola graduated and went off for his Youth Corp and we got disconnected, mostly my fault.

Akinshola has always said from the first day he saw me, he knew I was going to be his wife. I, on the other hand, had no clue. LOL. Akinshola was the most classy and peaceful man I had ever met. It did not fit my immature personality at the time. Fast forward to 4 years after, Akinshola got back in connection with me. He still wanted to date. Now, I was more mature and I realized he was exactly what I wanted and needed.

The major reason why Akinshola and I started dating was that we talked about our faith with each other. We got stronger in our walk with God by being together. We didn’t have to try to fit in or impress ourselves. And because I could talk about God with him and I had the peace I needed, we started dating. We started dating virtually in 2016.

He was in Canada and I was in Nigeria when we started dating in 2016. I moved to the US in 2017 and he came to visit a couple of times. It has been a long-distance relationship since then. In 2020, Akinshola proposed. We finally got together in 2020 and I found out he is the kindest and most graceful man ever. He spends on me, he takes care of me, he listens to me and he prays with me. The only thing he doesn’t do yet is a workout with me. LOL. I do not want to do life without you, Akinshola. I love you, Sugar Daddy!



Credits

Bride @meeaisha

Groom @shola.akinrinade

Planner @sweeftevents_

Stylist @stylemanor_

Photography @timeless_studios.ng | @georgefaleye