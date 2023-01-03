Koko Kalango is Back for “Colours of Life” Season 4 | Watch Episodes 1 – 3

Koko Kalango‘s Christian lifestyle talk show, “Colours of Life,” is back for its fourth season. The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

In the first episode of season 4, she sits with Amaka Chika-Mbonu, author of the book “49 Ways To Get Rid Of The Other Woman Without Being Caught.” This thought-provoking conversation features valuable lessons on infidelity in marriage.

In episode 2, some extraordinary children discuss the book “This Is Pastor Adeboye,” written by Koko Kalango. Tiresimi, Amena, Chibunsoma, and Ayolouwa join Koko to share their insights and learnings from the life of one of Africa’s most prominent gospel ministers.

In episode 3, Gatumi and Chinomso Aliyu share their remarkable love story and a lesson that will change how you see success with Koko Kalango.