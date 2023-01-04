Netflix Unveils Trailer For Crime Thriller “Shanty Town” starring Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ini Edo

Netflix has shared the official trailer of its Nigerian crime thriller “Shanty Town” coming exclusively to the platform. Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, ‘Shanty Town’ is a six-part series that follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The Chichi Nworah-produced limited-series wrapped principal photography in 2021 before it was acquired by the streaming giant. Director, Dimeji Ajibola shared a teaser video for the series on his Instagram in 2021.

“Shanty Town” boasts of an incredible cast featuring Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo. Also featuring in this star studded show are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square.

The crime thriller will debut globally on January 20, 2023.

Watch the official trailer: