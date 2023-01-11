Connect with us

Have You Picked Up Your PVC?

Yetty Williams: Don't Let Technology Tear your Family Apart

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!

Adedamola Adedayo: "The Misfit" Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity

Timisola Sanya: Don't Get Caught Up in the January Rush

…your vote counts and your voice matters.

This is 2023, you know what year it is in Nigeria – election year! 

You have been talking about exercising your constitutional rights, making Nigeria better, moving the country forward and improving Nigerians’ standard of living. Now’s your chance to do so! INEC has released a list of PVC collection centres across 36 states in Nigeria where you can pick up your PVC on or before the 15th of January. See them all HERE

What do you have to do? It’s simple! Click on the link above, go through the document, check for your state, your local government area and then the INEC collection centre closest to you. Head over there and collect your PVC. 

Elections are a crucial part of our democracy, getting your PVC and casting your vote for the candidate of your choice allows you to have a say in the decisions that affect your life, community, state, and country at large.

Your vote counts and your voice matters. So don’t waste any more time, go get your PVC.

Telling stories that matter.

