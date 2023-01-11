Have You Picked Up Your PVC?

This is 2023, you know what year it is in Nigeria – election year!

You have been talking about exercising your constitutional rights, making Nigeria better, moving the country forward and improving Nigerians’ standard of living. Now’s your chance to do so! INEC has released a list of PVC collection centres across 36 states in Nigeria where you can pick up your PVC on or before the 15th of January. See them all HERE.

What do you have to do? It’s simple! Click on the link above, go through the document, check for your state, your local government area and then the INEC collection centre closest to you. Head over there and collect your PVC.

Elections are a crucial part of our democracy, getting your PVC and casting your vote for the candidate of your choice allows you to have a say in the decisions that affect your life, community, state, and country at large.

Your vote counts and your voice matters. So don’t waste any more time, go get your PVC.