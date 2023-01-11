Connect with us

Yetty Williams: Don't Let Technology Tear your Family Apart

Have You Picked Up Your PVC?

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!

Adedamola Adedayo: "The Misfit" Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity

Timisola Sanya: Don't Get Caught Up in the January Rush

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

Technology is a great ool for connecting families together. Think of this recent wave of japa and family members living in different parts of the world, yet speaking with and seeing one another very frequently. However, technology can also be a source of disconnection. Families often find themselves swaying in opposite directions due to their excessive use of technology. Parents and children may be listening to different music, playing different games, scrolling through different feeds, getting exposed to different ideaologies and being together yet disconnected from one another. This can cause tension within a family. 

Families must ensure that technology doesn’t pose a threat to their connectivity and break the bond they share. The simple hack is to use technology in a positive way by figuring how to use the tools at their disposal – gadgets, apps, social mediums, etc – to stay connected and build their bond.

These simple tips will help families to continue to stay connected and enjoy the benefits of technology without sacrificing the relationship they share.

  • Set clear boundaries and limits for technology use in the household. Rather than being in the moment, it is common to find people taking photos and videos of all family activities. Set limits on the use of gadgets and encourage everyone to enjoy some family time. 
  • Encourage face-to-face communication and activities as a family.
  • Be intentional about using the devices together rather than individually. For example, instead of everyone being locked away in their rooms, use them together. 
  • Set designated times for technology use, such as making gadgets available to use after homework or chores are completed.
  • Create a tech-free zone in the home, such as the dining room or living room, where all devices must be turned off during family meals or activities.
  • Encourage outdoor activities and exercise as a family to promote physical and mental well-being.
  • Take regular breaks from technology and engage in activities that do not involve screens, such as reading, playing games, or doing a craft.
  • Use parental controls and filters to limit access to inappropriate content and set time limits for device usage.
  • Be a positive role model by setting a good example of technology use and balanced screen time.
  • Seek support and guidance from family, friends, or professionals if technology usage becomes a concern or problem in the household.

Technology is a great tool for families to stay connected and have fun, but it is important to make sure that it is used in moderation especially not to the extent that it now obstructs the peaceful coexistence within a family. It should be used to bring families closer together, not further apart.

 

***

Photo by Monstera from Pexels

Yetty Williams is a social entrepreneur, coach and the founder of LagosMums, the leading parenting resource and community for parents raising digital citizens. As a speaker, she has been invited to speak several times on Parenting, work-life balance, digital media, and entrepreneurship at various companies, schools, company retreats and many more platforms locally and globally. She is a co-host of the Parenting Today show on LagosTalks 91.3 FM on Thursdays at 12.30 pm where she delves into various parenting topics. Yetty has won many awards over the years some of which include, being announced as the winner in the Social Media/Online media category in the ELOY (Exquisite Lady Of the Year) 2015 Awards and was a nominee in the Digital Media Entrepreneur category in 2019. Yetty was recognized as a conversation starter in the YNaija 100 media list and in 2021 was named as one of the Top 500 Most Influential Africans in the World (Tropics Global Business and Lifestyle Magazine) and in 2022 was listed as an Eko Women 100, recognised by the Lagos State Governor, for her work with Women and Girls among many others. LagosMums through the Google Online Safety Roadshow workshops and as one of the winners in the Africa Online Safety Fund, set up by Google.org has successfully trained over 2000 students, and educators in the community and schools on online safety and being responsible digital citizen. Yetty's focus as a parenting coach is particularly focused on raising children in the digital age and ensuring that children and families are using digital for good and raising responsible digital citizens. She holds a certificate in Keeping Children Safe Online and Child Protection from the NSPCC Connect with Yetty: LagosMums on Instagram: @lagosmums Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yettywilliams/ LagosMums Parenting Website: LagosMums.com Yetty's Website: Yettywilliams.com YettyWilliams on Instagram: @yettywilliams Clubhouse: @yettywilliams

