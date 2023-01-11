Yetty Williams: Don’t Let Technology Tear your Family Apart

Technology is a great ool for connecting families together. Think of this recent wave of japa and family members living in different parts of the world, yet speaking with and seeing one another very frequently. However, technology can also be a source of disconnection. Families often find themselves swaying in opposite directions due to their excessive use of technology. Parents and children may be listening to different music, playing different games, scrolling through different feeds, getting exposed to different ideaologies and being together yet disconnected from one another. This can cause tension within a family.

Families must ensure that technology doesn’t pose a threat to their connectivity and break the bond they share. The simple hack is to use technology in a positive way by figuring how to use the tools at their disposal – gadgets, apps, social mediums, etc – to stay connected and build their bond.

These simple tips will help families to continue to stay connected and enjoy the benefits of technology without sacrificing the relationship they share.

Set clear boundaries and limits for technology use in the household. Rather than being in the moment, it is common to find people taking photos and videos of all family activities. Set limits on the use of gadgets and encourage everyone to enjoy some family time.

Encourage face-to-face communication and activities as a family.

Be intentional about using the devices together rather than individually. For example, instead of everyone being locked away in their rooms, use them together.

Set designated times for technology use, such as making gadgets available to use after homework or chores are completed.

Create a tech-free zone in the home, such as the dining room or living room, where all devices must be turned off during family meals or activities.

Encourage outdoor activities and exercise as a family to promote physical and mental well-being.

Take regular breaks from technology and engage in activities that do not involve screens, such as reading, playing games, or doing a craft.

Use parental controls and filters to limit access to inappropriate content and set time limits for device usage.

Be a positive role model by setting a good example of technology use and balanced screen time.

Seek support and guidance from family, friends, or professionals if technology usage becomes a concern or problem in the household.

Technology is a great tool for families to stay connected and have fun, but it is important to make sure that it is used in moderation especially not to the extent that it now obstructs the peaceful coexistence within a family. It should be used to bring families closer together, not further apart.

***

Photo by Monstera from Pexels