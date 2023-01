Food and lifestyle content creator Sisi Yemmie is back with a recipe, this time she’s showing us how to make delicious fish sauce.

What you need:

Onion

Carrots

Aubergine

Green bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Tomatoes

Tatashe

Salt

Fish

Fish seasoning powder

Ginger powder

Garlic powder

Curry powder

Pepper flakes

Vegetable Oil

Fresh thyme

Fresh Rosemary

Watch: