Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Twitter thread about grandparents and their grandkids is aww-worthy

BN TV Music Scoop

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Events Music Scoop

Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Sheila Atim & "Top Gun: Maverick" bag BAFTA nominations | See full list

Movies & TV Scoop

A Chemical Engineer, Fitness Coach & A Twin... Here is Marvin's Life Before #BBTitans

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna "Lift Me Up" has scored an Oscar nomination

BN TV Scoop

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ka3na Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Things Chidi Mokeme Talked About in His Rubbin' Minds Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

The Sequel to "Girls Trip" will Feature the Original Cast and Take Place in Ghana

Scoop

This Twitter thread about grandparents and their grandkids is aww-worthy

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When it comes to their grandchildren, grandparents are always friendly and sweet. In their eyes, the little ones can do no wrong. You start to wonder if the same parent who raised you is also the same one who wears matching clothes with your kids, spoils them with treats, and scolds you for scolding them when they misbehave. All in all, it’s so nice to see.

Early moms took to Twitter to share stories of how their children became best friends with their grandparents.

This is the tweet that started the conversation.

See some of the responses:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Get Inspired by This BellaNaijarian’s Ode to Her Friend on His Graduation 

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nollywood Gets its First Dance at Sundance Via “Mami Wata”

Exciting News! We Are Launching the BellaNaija Book Club

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php