Ife of “Diary of A Naija Girl” Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Season Finale of “Mercy’s Menu”



Ifedayo Agoro AKA Diary of a Naija Girl is the guest on Mercy Johnson Okojie’s cooking show “Mercy’s Menu.”

In this season finale, Ifedayo Agoro talks about her brands and businesses, revealing herself as the woman behind “Diary of A Naija Girl”, relationships, dealing with online trolls and lots more. Ifedayo shares business tips as she prepared Jollof Couscous and Turkey Wings with Mercy.

Watch: