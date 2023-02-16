Connect with us

BN TV

Abimbola Craig shares Thrilling Monologue on "Ghosting" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch "Be My Valentine" Starring Lilian Afegbai, Kachi Nnochiri, Tope Olowoniyan on BN

BN TV Living

Don't Miss the Latest Episode of "Colours of Life" featuring Pastor Shyngle & Stella Wigwe discussing the Power of Love

BN TV Music

Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

BN TV News

5 Takeaways From BellaNaija's Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Blessing Nze plays Iya Barakat's new client in this episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

BN TV

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss "Harlem," Partnerships & Patience | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

BN TV

Abimbola Craig shares Thrilling Monologue on “Ghosting” | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress and producer, Abimbola Craig has shared a thrilling monologue on “Ghosting” on her YouTube channel.

Written and directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye, “Ghosting” tells the story of how the lead character Roli acts out her revenge on the unsuspecting gentleman called Dapo, who just stopped talking to her. The plot line suggests that she is getting better at it and it’s in fact due to trauma from previous relationships and hurt.

What happens next?

Watch:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?

#BNCelebratingLove: Ngozi’s Love is Forever and Always

Adeolu Adefarasin: An Open Letter to Nollywood

#BNCelebratingLove: John & Julie Met in College, Fell in Love and Have Been Married for 50 Years

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform
css.php