Burna Boy to Perform at the Champions League Final Kick Off Show

UEFA has announced that Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Burna Boy will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

The apex body of footballing competitions in Europe made the announcement on their official social media pages.

Burna Boy speaking on the announcement said: “As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final. Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!”

Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥 Search #PepsiKickOffShow to find out more…#UCL x @PepsiGlobal pic.twitter.com/njhtDFOIAd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2023

Pepsi senior director of global marketing, Gustavo Reyna, said: “The UEFA Champions League final is the stand-out date of the club football calendar, and Pepsi prides itself on marking the occasion with the very best entertainment spectacles. The newly named ‘Kick Off Show by Pepsi’ is going to be huge this year; we’re so excited to welcome Burna Boy, one of the world’s most exciting artists, to the final stage and we can’t wait to see which fans are selected to feature as part of this truly unmissable performance.”