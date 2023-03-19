Don Jazzy talks Music, Love, Family & Business on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Nigerian record producer and music label boss, Michael Collins Ajereh best known as Don Jazzy is Hawa Magaji’s guest on the latest episode of her show, “Who’s In My House.”

Don Jazzy shares experiences from his childhood and growing up, his supportive parents, his other business ventures, his mom being instrumental to his music career, starting out, his love for music, going from Michael to Don Jazzy and lots more.

Watch: