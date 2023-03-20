Connect with us

Dimma Umeh's latest vlog shares a productive week of self-care, cooking & beach trip

Let Dolapo Grey show you how to prepare Nkwobi in her new vlog

Don Jazzy talks Music, Love, Family & Business on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Iya Barakat gets a chilling encounter in the latest episode of 'Teropi Secxxion'

How Dolapo Grey makes soft and fluffy doughnuts | Watch

Zeelicious Shares Her Finger-licking Fish Sauce Recipe | Watch

Spice Up Your Food Menu With Sisi Yemmie’s Chicdodo Recipe

Watch the Trailer for 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Vee talks about relationship standards, moving to Nigeria & her music on the 'Me, Her & Everything Else Podcast'

How To Make Banga Paste Stew With Ram Meat By Diary Of A Kitchen Lover | Watch

Published

57 mins ago

Beauty and lifestyle content creator, Dimma Umeh, has just released a new vlog showcasing her productive week filled with various activities. In her latest vlog, Dimma shares with her viewers the highlights of her week, which include cooking, juicing, unboxing, a quick trip to the beach, and more.

Throughout the vlog, Dimma takes her viewers along with her as she shares her tips and tricks for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. From making nutritious juices to preparing delicious meals, she shows that it is possible to balance productivity and self-care. Additionally, she treats her audience to a perfume haul and a glimpse into her new nail design.

Watch:

