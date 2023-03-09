Connect with us

Promotions

Celebrate International Women's Day with 20% Off Ayurveda Services at The Happiness Centre

Promotions

Empowering Women in Retirement: The Importance of Financial Security by Titilola Bashorun

Events Promotions

Volcan de mi Tierra tequila Celebrates Margarita Day, the Margarita Way!

Promotions

Sahara Group celebrates International Women's Day by Honoring Exceptional Female Leaders

Events Promotions

Creditville Group is Embracing Equality in honour of International Women's Day and Here is how

Promotions

Break the Barrier of Inequality through Innovative Practices; A session in honour of IWD

Career Events News Promotions

FMN Price For Innovation 2.0 recognizes and rewards Local Businesses with 10 Million Naira in Cash prizes

Career Promotions

Win up to 1500 Dollars in the Goodwall 'Nigeria Speaks' Challenge

Promotions

ALX launches 4 New Accessible Tech Programmes for 2023

Career Events News Promotions

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

Promotions

Celebrate International Women’s Day with 20% Off Ayurveda Services at The Happiness Centre

Published

31 seconds ago

 on

“You might be feeling a little overwhelmed this season. It’s okay – everyone just went through an election, and there’s another in a few days! But nothing should stop you from treating yourself. You deserve a break!” – The Happiness Centre.

As you celebrate International Women’s Day, The Happiness Centre is gifting amazing women a 20% discount on all Ayurveda treatments at The Happiness Centre in Lagos!

Ayurvedic medicine (“Ayurveda” for short) is one of the world’s oldest holistic (“whole-body”) healing systems, which include interventions such as diet, herbal remedies, massage therapy, meditation, yoga, and pressure point treatment.

At The Happiness Centre,  get a treatment plan specifically designed for you, taking into account your unique physical and emotional makeup.

Their team of qualified and experienced therapists use ancient Ayurvedic knowledge to tailor-make an experience that best suits and caters to your needs as a woman.

Their wide range of services includes full-body detox, weight-loss programs, pain relief therapies, general relaxation and rejuvenation massages.

The Happiness Centre also offers a range of other services, such as yoga classes, breathwork and meditations. These services are designed to bring harmony and balance to your body and mind.

So come down to The Happiness Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

From now till March 31st, 2023, Use the discount code IWD20%OFF and enjoy some much-needed pampering!

Don’t forget to quote IWD20%OFF to get your special discount!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Morolake Dairo: Before Buying That Aso-Ebi, Consider Your Pocket

#InternationalWomensDay2023: DigitALL Means Everyone

#BNxUNWomen: Advancing Women’s Participation and Representation in Politics and Governance

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Powerless As A Nigerian Youth?

Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG
css.php