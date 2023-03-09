Connect with us

Redmi 12C: The Ultimate Entry-Level Smartphone for Every Need

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor with immersive 6.71” HD+ display, starting at N69,500

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Xiaomi today announced Redmi 12C, the latest all-around entry-level smartphone, offering one of the most powerful performances within its price segment in international markets starting at N69,500.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Redmi 12C allows for up to 6+5GB extended RAM and 1TB storage extension¹ for smoother day-to-day operations, quicker app starts, as well as more storage for your content.

Featuring a large 5,000mAh battery, the device provides enough power to last through the day. Equipped with an advanced and responsive fingerprint sensor, Redmi 12C further stands out for allowing users to unlock the phone, open an app, or authenticate a mobile payment just by placing their finger directly on the display.

With its large 6.71″ HD+ display and a sleek 20.6:9 aspect ratio, Redmi 12C brings a better and more immersive experience when reading, watching videos and gaming.

Moreover, the reading mode helps relieve eye strain that may come with extended screen time. This bigger and better display is packed into a stylish and recognizable design, along with a flat edge and a unibody curved back which improve overall aesthetics and grip feel.

Redmi 12C comes in four colours: Graphic Grey, Ocean Blue, Mint Green, or Lavender Purple.

On the camera front, Redmi 12C is capable of capturing vivid moments with greater details in everyday scenes with its 50MP main camera.

With the help of powerful HDR and Night Mode, Redmi 12C is capable of taking clearer city nightscape pictures with greater details even in a challenging situation.

Redmi 12C come in five variants;

  • 3GB+32GB
  • 3GB+64GB,
  • 4GB+128GB
  • 3GB+32GB starting at N69,500.

Redmi 12C is available at Xiaomi’s exclusive store in computer village Ikeja and all the retail stores of Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, and Raya nationwide.

