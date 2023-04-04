The #MrYakubuChallenge is the Latest Buzz on Social Media, Thanks to Falz & Vector’s “Yakubu”

Connect with us

Falz has done it again! His latest hit with Vector, “Yakubu,” has taken over social media with the #MrYakubuChallenge. Netizens are jumping on board and showcasing their singing skills by covering the song or singing their favourite verse.

If you haven’t heard the song yet, you’re missing out! “Yakubu” is a fun and upbeat tune with catchy lyrics that will get you dancing in no time.

The challenge has already produced some interesting entries, with fans showcasing their creativity and vocal range. If you’re looking for some fun on social media, the #MrYakubuChallenge is worth the watch.

