Davido rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with “Feel” & “Unavailable” | Watch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Global superstar and Afrobeats icon Davido took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performed a thrilling medley of his hit songs “Feel” and “Unavailable.” The Compozers backed him up with their live instrumentals, adding a dynamic and energetic touch to the performance.

Davido’s latest album, “Timeless,” has been making waves in the music industry, and his performance on The Late Show only solidifies his status as a global icon. The audience couldn’t help but dance and groove to the infectious beats of “Feel” and “Unavailable,” which are two of the standout tracks on the album.

Experience the electrifying energy of the live performance below:

