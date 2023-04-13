Odumodublvck talks Recording “Declan Rice,” His Many Aliases & Love on “Is This Seat Taken?”



“Declan Rice” crooner Odumodublvck is Chinasa Anukam’s guest on this episode of her show “Is This Seat Taken?”

The fast-rising rapper talks about his relationship with his mom, his love for music, his perspective on romantic relationships, how he is focused on the prosperity of his community of friends, his love for Skepta and Omah Lay, why he likes helping people, his many aliases, recording “Declan Rice” and lots more.

Watch: