Odumodublvck talks Recording “Declan Rice,” His Many Aliases & Love on “Is This Seat Taken?”

#BBTitans Finalist Yvonne tells us about Her Time in the House, Relationship with Juicy Jay & More | Watch

Watch the Latest Episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast

Listen to Chiké's Latest Single "On Fire (Pana Time)" for Prime Video's "Gangs of Lagos"

Victony is the Latest Guest on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

Need a Quick Snack Fix? This Sausage Bread Rolls is Absolutely Perfect

Kanaga Jnr Tells Us About His Time in the #BBTitans House, Favorite Moment & What’s Next for Him | Watch

#BNxBBTitans: 10 Questions With… Ebubu

Watch the Latest Episode of “10 Questions With…” featuring #BBTitans Star Ipeleng

New Music + Video: Darkoo feat. Ayra Starr — Disturbing U

Published

6 hours ago

 on


“Declan Rice” crooner Odumodublvck is Chinasa Anukam’s guest on this episode of her show “Is This Seat Taken?”

The fast-rising rapper talks about his relationship with his mom, his love for music, his perspective on romantic relationships, how he is focused on the prosperity of his community of friends, his love for Skepta and Omah Lay, why he likes helping people, his many aliases, recording “Declan Rice” and lots more.

Watch:

