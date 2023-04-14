Connect with us

Music

New Music: Omawumi feat. Yemi Alade — Love You Well

Music

New Music + Video: Douye Ajeh feat. Todd Dulaney — Awamaridi (Unsearchable God)

Music

Mercy Chinwo Drops New EP “Elevated”

Music

New Music: Victor AD — Normal

BN TV Music

Odumodublvck talks Recording “Declan Rice,” His Many Aliases & Love on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Music

New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Ayra Starr & Young Jonn — Stamina

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Here’s the Johnny Drille & Tomi Ojo Exchange that’s Got Twitter Buzzing

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Zinoleesky — Party No Dey Stop

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Listen to Chiké's Latest Single "On Fire (Pana Time)" for Prime Video's "Gangs of Lagos"

Music

New Music: Johnny Drille — Believe Me

Music

New Music: Omawumi feat. Yemi Alade — Love You Well

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter Omawumi has linked up with her compatriot and fellow African music veteran Yemi Alade for a new single titled “Love You Well.”

Produced by Yussy Beats, the new song is a perfect exhibition of the duo’s powerful lyrics and dynamic melodies.

Speaking about the collaboration, Omawumi said, “Working with Yemi Alade has been an amazing experience. We both have a deep love for African music and wanted to create something to showcase our shared passion for this genre. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved with this single, and I can’t wait for our fans to hear it.”

Yemi Alade added, “This song celebrates Love, Africa, and the power of collaboration. We created something truly special. I believe that our fans are going to love this song as much as we do.”

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Passion of Christ & The Philosophy of The Pharisees

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#SurvivingTerdoo – What Does The Law Say?

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Presbyopia is Not From Your Village People

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs
css.php