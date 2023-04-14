New Music: Omawumi feat. Yemi Alade — Love You Well

Nigerian singer and songwriter Omawumi has linked up with her compatriot and fellow African music veteran Yemi Alade for a new single titled “Love You Well.”

Produced by Yussy Beats, the new song is a perfect exhibition of the duo’s powerful lyrics and dynamic melodies.

Speaking about the collaboration, Omawumi said, “Working with Yemi Alade has been an amazing experience. We both have a deep love for African music and wanted to create something to showcase our shared passion for this genre. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved with this single, and I can’t wait for our fans to hear it.”

Yemi Alade added, “This song celebrates Love, Africa, and the power of collaboration. We created something truly special. I believe that our fans are going to love this song as much as we do.”

Stream here.

Listen below: