Victony is the Latest Guest on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

In this new episode of “Tea with Tay,” Taymesan sits with music star Victony. The singer offers insight into his early beginnings as a musical performer, switching from rap to Afrobeats, the ghastly car accident where he lost a friend, almost losing the ability to use his legs, how his life has changed since that experience, appreciating life, and more.

The singer also talks about working with Burna Boy and other Nigerian stars, his career trajectory, moving from an upcoming singer to a household name, and lots more.

Watch the interview below:

