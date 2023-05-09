Connect with us

11 Soulful Performances by Tiwa Savage That Gave Us Instant Goosebumps

Phyna Debuts New Show "What's Phyna Cooking?" with Tasty Pounded Yam & Okra Recipe

Watch the Latest Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast on BN TV

Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba's "African Queen"

Kie Kie's Home Service Goes Hilariously Wrong in New Comedy Skit | Watch

Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi's "How I" Series

Dolapo Grey’s Mouthwatering Oxtail Egusi Soup Recipe Is A Must Try

Chic & Elegant DIY Hairstyles for Naturalistas | Watch

Watch: "Queen Charlotte" Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

4 hours ago

Tiwa Savage is the gift that keeps giving. Her soulful, powerful, and captivating voice blends R&B, Afrobeats, and pop music seamlessly. She started her music career doing backup vocals for George Michael and Mary J. Blige, a testament to her vocal gift.

She has taken her sound to global stages, including King Charles III‘s coronation concert, where they introduced her as the Queen of Afrobeats and wowed fans with her performance of “Keys to the Kingdom.”

Each of her tracks reveals new layers of her musical versatility, further cementing her place in the Nigerian and global music scenes.

Check out some of her soulful performances that gave us instant goosebumps:

Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

A Colors Show

XSwitch (Live Performance) 

Coronation Concert 

Mobo Awards Performance 

IG Live Music Session 

Whitney Houston’s Jesus Loves Me 

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Tales By Moonlight, Somebody’s Son (Live For Tonight With Target) 

Google Africa Event

X Factor UK

