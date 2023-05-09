11 Soulful Performances by Tiwa Savage That Gave Us Instant Goosebumps

Tiwa Savage is the gift that keeps giving. Her soulful, powerful, and captivating voice blends R&B, Afrobeats, and pop music seamlessly. She started her music career doing backup vocals for George Michael and Mary J. Blige, a testament to her vocal gift.

She has taken her sound to global stages, including King Charles III‘s coronation concert, where they introduced her as the Queen of Afrobeats and wowed fans with her performance of “Keys to the Kingdom.”

Each of her tracks reveals new layers of her musical versatility, further cementing her place in the Nigerian and global music scenes.

Check out some of her soulful performances that gave us instant goosebumps:

Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

A Colors Show

XSwitch (Live Performance)

Coronation Concert

Mobo Awards Performance

IG Live Music Session

Whitney Houston’s Jesus Loves Me

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Tales By Moonlight, Somebody’s Son (Live For Tonight With Target)

Google Africa Event

X Factor UK