Biodun Stephen returns with Episode 5 Of “Sugar Chops”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After a long two-year wait, Biodun Stephen has finally dropped the fifth episode of her popular comedy series, “Sugar Chops.”

“Follow the Biola (Ms.B) and her daughter Titi, aka Sugar Chops, in this hilarious mother-daughter adventure as the duo bring spice and warmth to this series.”

The series stars Bisola Aiyeola, Ariyike Olowolagba, Michael Afolarin, Ayuba Adebayo, Timi Richards, and plenty of special appearances.

Watch episode 5 below:

