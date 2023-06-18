Connect with us

Features

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers

Features

Rita Chidinma: Celebrating Our Heroes This Father's Day

Features

Connecting Home Through Afro-Curly Hair – Isabella Nuemia Ngana Shares Her Work & Life in Italy

Features

Abiodun Sule Talks Being a Church Shepherd & Stay-At-Home Dad in this Edition of "Doing Life With"

Features

Help Anchor Heritage Initiative Educate Prison Inmates Through DonateNG

Features

Four Hilarious Things People Living Alone For The First Time Say

Features Relationships

Comet Nwosu: Building a Family Requires Emotional Maturity

Features

Chaste Inegbedion: An Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Future of Your Work Depends on Technology & Originality

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Democracy Day 2023 - A Reminder That Nigeria Belongs to the People

Features

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers

Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Dear amazing fathers,

It is essential to begin this love note with a sincere apology. We are deeply sorry for not being intentional about expressing our gratitude for all you stand for in our lives and how special you are to us. You deserve all the love and attention.

To our special fathers who are here with us, we celebrate you wholeheartedly. Thank you for your presence and the presents. Thank you for working hard to give us your best. Thank you for being the heroes we can count on and, more importantly, learn good things from.

We are honoured to benefit from your kindness and firmness, your discipline and your warm embrace. For some of us, you are the reference point for how we should be loved. For others, you are the reason we have faith in humanity and keep showing up in our best selves. Thank you for all you do.

To our loving fathers who have passed on, the vacuum still hurts, and the pain feels new always. It is difficult to stand in your shoes but we are pushing. We wish you were here to see all we have become and see how we are unfolding. To say you are greatly missed doesn’t accurately reflect how we feel, however, we are comforted by the memories we shared. May you continue to rest in perfect peace.

To fathers who are yet to fully grasp the power of their positions in the family as well as the society at large, we warmly extend grace to you. We hope that you realise that you really matter and the time to take action is now. You can do this.

As we celebrate Father’s Day today, it is the perfect time to say thank you to all fathers for your leadership, guidance, friendship and wisdom. The world is bearable because you are in it.  May you live to reap the fruits of your labour and be blessed in all that you do.

We love you dearly and hope you have a beautiful celebration.

 

With love,

Chidinma Ibemere.

 

***

Feature image: Monstera for Pexels

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Chidinma Ibemere is a Think Big Scholar at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, studying Education Leadership and Policy (M.Sc.). She serves as the Lead Volunteer at Chidinma Ibemere Foundation, a registered not-for-profit organization in Nigeria focused on bridging the gaps of inequalities and inequities that exist in Gender and Education through empowerment programs, scholarships and advocacy. Chidinma is a Christian and loves to write.

css.php