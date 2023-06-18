Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers

Dear amazing fathers,

It is essential to begin this love note with a sincere apology. We are deeply sorry for not being intentional about expressing our gratitude for all you stand for in our lives and how special you are to us. You deserve all the love and attention.

To our special fathers who are here with us, we celebrate you wholeheartedly. Thank you for your presence and the presents. Thank you for working hard to give us your best. Thank you for being the heroes we can count on and, more importantly, learn good things from.

We are honoured to benefit from your kindness and firmness, your discipline and your warm embrace. For some of us, you are the reference point for how we should be loved. For others, you are the reason we have faith in humanity and keep showing up in our best selves. Thank you for all you do.

To our loving fathers who have passed on, the vacuum still hurts, and the pain feels new always. It is difficult to stand in your shoes but we are pushing. We wish you were here to see all we have become and see how we are unfolding. To say you are greatly missed doesn’t accurately reflect how we feel, however, we are comforted by the memories we shared. May you continue to rest in perfect peace.

To fathers who are yet to fully grasp the power of their positions in the family as well as the society at large, we warmly extend grace to you. We hope that you realise that you really matter and the time to take action is now. You can do this.

As we celebrate Father’s Day today, it is the perfect time to say thank you to all fathers for your leadership, guidance, friendship and wisdom. The world is bearable because you are in it. May you live to reap the fruits of your labour and be blessed in all that you do.

We love you dearly and hope you have a beautiful celebration.

With love,

Chidinma Ibemere.

***

Feature image: Monstera for Pexels