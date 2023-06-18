Rita Chidinma: Celebrating Our Heroes This Father’s Day

Every morning, when I go to drop off my kids at school, we would park beside a man who always seemed to be flustered about something. We’d always meet him brushing his children’s hair, straightening out their uniforms, or occasionally, feeding them a hasty breakfast in the parking lot. We’d exchange pleasantries and move past them. They made a peculiar picture because the dad was always fussing over them, for one thing, or the other. I got to know the kids and would wave at them when I came for pick-up in the afternoon. I have always wondered what his story was.

In a world where fatherhood often goes unnoticed, it is important that we shine a light on the unsung heroes who stand tall, supporting their children and families with unwavering love. On this special occasion of Father’s Day, let us take a moment to honour and appreciate the incredible dads who show up, day in and day out, to create a lasting impact on their children’s lives, just like this dad in my children’s school.

Behind a successful child stands a devoted father — a rock-solid foundation of love and guidance. It is the father who lifts us up when we stumble, encourages us to dream big, and instils in us the values that shape our character. With their gentle yet firm presence, fathers leave an indelible mark in our hearts.

We celebrate the dads who sacrifice their own desires to fulfil ours, who work tirelessly to provide for their families, and who find the time to be present even when the weight of the world rests upon their shoulders. They are the silent protectors, always ready to lend a helping hand and offer a listening ear.

Beyond being providers, fathers are nurturers and teachers, ever ready to impart wisdom and inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves. Their wisdom extends beyond words —it is reflected in their actions, their ability to lead by example, and their unwavering belief in our potential. They teach us the power of perseverance, the importance of integrity, and the beauty of compassion.

Through their presence, fathers create a safe harbour in the stormy seas of life. They offer comfort in times of distress, support in moments of doubt, and reassurance that we are never alone. Their words of encouragement echo in our minds long after they have been spoken, providing the strength to face challenges head-on.

Fathers do not only shape our present but also play an integral role in shaping our future. They encourage us to dream big and stand beside us as we chase our aspirations. Their unwavering belief in our abilities fuels our confidence and propels us forward on the path to success. They remind us that failure is not a roadblock but a stepping stone to growth.

Today, let us celebrate the remarkable fathers who dedicate their lives to their children and families. Their love is immeasurable, and their sacrifices are invaluable. To all the fathers out there, thank you for being our guiding lights, our mentors, and our unwavering support systems. Your love and presence make all the difference in the world.

Happy Father’s Day to the heroes who walk among us.

***

Feature image by August de Richelieu for Pexels