Enado Odigie’s Fashion Moments Have All The Inspiration You Need For A Classy Week In Style

Style

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the gorgeous Nigerian actress —  Enado Odigie, a style star who has an impressive way of keeping every look simple yet classy. Her flawlessly radiant skin and elegant taste always stand her out.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Enado’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Start the week in a soft pink suit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Tuesday

Rock a beautiful print dress with a back ponytail

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Wednesday

Pair a flattering white dress with heeled sandals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Thursday

Pair a patterned tracksuit with sneakers and simple pieces of jewellery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Friday

Pair a neutral 2-piece featuring a crop top and palazzo trousers with a red lippie and manicure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Switch into an embellished sleeveless blazer dress paired with sheer pants for an evening outing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Saturday

Slay a sultry full-length dress with full glam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Sunday

Pair a slim-fit pantsuit with an elaborate hat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

Credit: @iamenado

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

