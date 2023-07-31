Style
Enado Odigie’s Fashion Moments Have All The Inspiration You Need For A Classy Week In Style
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the gorgeous Nigerian actress — Enado Odigie, a style star who has an impressive way of keeping every look simple yet classy. Her flawlessly radiant skin and elegant taste always stand her out.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Enado’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Start the week in a soft pink suit
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Rock a beautiful print dress with a back ponytail
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Pair a flattering white dress with heeled sandals
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Pair a patterned tracksuit with sneakers and simple pieces of jewellery
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Pair a neutral 2-piece featuring a crop top and palazzo trousers with a red lippie and manicure
View this post on Instagram
Switch into an embellished sleeveless blazer dress paired with sheer pants for an evening outing
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Slay a sultry full-length dress with full glam
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Pair a slim-fit pantsuit with an elaborate hat
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @iamenado