Connect with us

Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke, Cee-C & Alex Unusual Won Fashion at #BBNaijaAllStars’ First Saturday Night Rave!

Style

Enado Odigie’s Fashion Moments Have All The Inspiration You Need For A Classy Week In Style

Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

Style

The #BBNaijaAllStars Ladies Flaunt Fashion Finesse At The First Live Eviction Show!

Beauty Style

It’s All About Black Barbies This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 247

Style

#WorkWearLooks: Embracing Très Chic Office Looks | Issue 180

Style

Temi Otedola's Latest Look In Mykonos Is The Stylish Escape We All Need!

Style

Lagos Fashion Week Officially Opens Applications for Green Access Competition 2023– Register HERE

Beauty BN TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let's Talk About Alex Unusual's Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke, Cee-C & Alex Unusual Won Fashion at #BBNaijaAllStars’ First Saturday Night Rave!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Parties on Big Brother Naija have always been a highlight, and the All-Stars season is no exception. The housemates brought their A-game with scintillating dance moves, sizzling performances, and eye-catching ensembles, all while grooving to the tunes spun by DJ Sose.

During the first Saturday night rave, the housemates put considerable effort into choosing outfits that perfectly showcased their individual aesthetics. Notably, Mercy Eke, Cynthia Nwadiora (popularly known as Cee-C), and Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa (also known as Alex Unusual) stunned everyone with their head-turning looks. Their party outfits made quite an impression, and they didn’t miss the chance to share their stylish looks on their respective Instagram pages, delighting their followers.

Now, let’s delve into a comprehensive analysis of the captivating looks.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke was a standout at the evening rave with her impeccable style. She rocked a form-fitted little black strappy dress featuring a criss-cross plunging neckline, paired with glossy purple sky-high boots, radiating sophistication and allure. Her fashion choices left a lasting impression on everyone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Cee-C

Cynthia Nwadiora, fondly known as Cee-C, proved that she is a true style star. For the event, she selected an outfit that showcased her bold and fierce persona. Donning a chic Erica Moore halter playsuit with reflective embellishments and complementing it with statement accessories, she made a striking statement. Her choice of hairstyle and makeup further added to her captivating appearance, leaving the audience mesmerised.

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Hair: @cassie_hair
Makeup: @didysignature
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi
Hair: @ivys_place_
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Accessories: @thelittstore

Alex Unusual

Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual, lived up to her nickname with her out-of-the-box fashion choices. Embracing her fun-loving and adventurous side, she opted for a vibrant and eclectic ensemble that combined bold colours and tassels. Her bubbly personality shone through, making her the life of the party. The way she accessorised her outfit with gold accessories and opted for matching strappy heels added a delightful touch to her overall look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Dress: @medlincouturecollection

Style choice: @alexunusual

Stylist: @medlinboss

Hair: @hairweareng

Photography: @photokulture

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Want to Build a Career in Banking? Here Are 6 Things You Should Keep in Mind

“Work & Life in Italy” – See How Patience Tebogo Mashabane is Bringing South African Fashion to the International Stage

Get to Know Mory Coco More in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Actions You Should Take to Create Safer Motoring Environment

Nafisa Atiku: How We Can Pave Way for Young Women to Drive Transformation
css.php