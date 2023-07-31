ICYMI: Mercy Eke, Cee-C & Alex Unusual Won Fashion at #BBNaijaAllStars’ First Saturday Night Rave!

Parties on Big Brother Naija have always been a highlight, and the All-Stars season is no exception. The housemates brought their A-game with scintillating dance moves, sizzling performances, and eye-catching ensembles, all while grooving to the tunes spun by DJ Sose.

During the first Saturday night rave, the housemates put considerable effort into choosing outfits that perfectly showcased their individual aesthetics. Notably, Mercy Eke, Cynthia Nwadiora (popularly known as Cee-C), and Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa (also known as Alex Unusual) stunned everyone with their head-turning looks. Their party outfits made quite an impression, and they didn’t miss the chance to share their stylish looks on their respective Instagram pages, delighting their followers.

Now, let’s delve into a comprehensive analysis of the captivating looks.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke was a standout at the evening rave with her impeccable style. She rocked a form-fitted little black strappy dress featuring a criss-cross plunging neckline, paired with glossy purple sky-high boots, radiating sophistication and allure. Her fashion choices left a lasting impression on everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Cee-C

Cynthia Nwadiora, fondly known as Cee-C, proved that she is a true style star. For the event, she selected an outfit that showcased her bold and fierce persona. Donning a chic Erica Moore halter playsuit with reflective embellishments and complementing it with statement accessories, she made a striking statement. Her choice of hairstyle and makeup further added to her captivating appearance, leaving the audience mesmerised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official)

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand

Hair: @cassie_hair

Makeup: @didysignature

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Hair: @ivys_place_

Shoes: @renecaovilla

Accessories: @thelittstore

Alex Unusual

Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual, lived up to her nickname with her out-of-the-box fashion choices. Embracing her fun-loving and adventurous side, she opted for a vibrant and eclectic ensemble that combined bold colours and tassels. Her bubbly personality shone through, making her the life of the party. The way she accessorised her outfit with gold accessories and opted for matching strappy heels added a delightful touch to her overall look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Dress: @medlincouturecollection

Style choice: @alexunusual

Stylist: @medlinboss

Hair: @hairweareng

Photography: @photokulture