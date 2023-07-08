TY Bello chats with FK Abudu & Jola on the Latest Episode of the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

In this new episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, hosts FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are joined by photographer, musician, and multidisciplinary artist TY Bello.

TY Bello shares advice on dealing with close friends who won’t return the money you lent them, the mental stress of driving in the city of Lagos, her song “The Land Is Green”, how her unique look and branding started, doing what she loves, and so much more.

Watch: