How To Make Rich & Delicious Moimoi | WATCH

Moimoi — a steamed or boiled bean pudding made from peeled black-eyed beans combined with onions and fresh red peppers, spices and other ingredients — is one of the most loved meals in West Africa. It is made in several homes for breakfast and dinner, it is also sold as street food.

Also called “Moin-moin”, “alele” or “olele”, this protein-rich food is said to have originated from the Yorubas in Nigeria, Benin and Togo. Moimoi is traditionally steamed in a specific leaf called “Ewé eran” — Thaumatococcus daniellii, though it can also be steamed in other materials.

If you have been wondering how to make yummy moimoi or you are looking for an easier preparation method, check out this recipe and tips from Nigerian food content creator — Omoye.

INGREDIENTS

Honey beans

1 large sweet red bell pepper

3-4 medium-sized local red bell pepper (aka Tatashe)

1-2 medium-sized bulbs of onions (Use 2)

3-4 green pepper

3-4 scotch bonnets (depending on your heat threshold)

Seasoning cube

Salt

Water

Palm oil

Vegetable oil

Melted butter (optional)

Moimoi leaves or ramekins

Credit: @omoyecooks

