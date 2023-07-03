Connect with us

BN TV Living

How To Make Rich & Delicious Moimoi | WATCH

BN TV

Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” walks us through the Ojude Oba 2023 Festival

BN TV Living

Claire Idera Shares a Day in Her Life & What She's been up to in a New Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid & Tems' Performance at the Essence Festival

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Sibe" Takes on the Role of a Waitress in Episode 3 | Watch

BN TV

Waste Reduction: Find Out How To Recycle Eggshells At Home | WATCH

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie & Gbemi Giwa Share How To Lose Weight On A Nigerian Diet | Watch

BN TV Career

Oluwatosin Olaseinde Joins Fisayo Fosudo On “The Leaderboard“ Show

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML joins Shallipopi & Zlatan on the Remix of "Elon Musk" | Watch

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Spinall feat. Wizkid - Loju

BN TV

How To Make Rich & Delicious Moimoi | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Moimoi — a steamed or boiled bean pudding made from peeled black-eyed beans combined with onions and fresh red peppers, spices and other ingredients — is one of the most loved meals in West Africa. It is made in several homes for breakfast and dinner, it is also sold as street food.

Also called “Moin-moin”, “alele” or “olele”, this protein-rich food is said to have originated from the Yorubas in Nigeria, Benin and Togo. Moimoi is traditionally steamed in a specific leaf called “Ewé eran” — Thaumatococcus daniellii, though it can also be steamed in other materials.

If you have been wondering how to make yummy moimoi or you are looking for an easier preparation method, check out this recipe and tips from Nigerian food content creator — Omoye.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

INGREDIENTS 
Honey beans
1 large sweet red bell pepper
3-4 medium-sized local red bell pepper (aka Tatashe)
1-2 medium-sized bulbs of onions (Use 2)
3-4 green pepper
3-4 scotch bonnets (depending on your heat threshold)
Seasoning cube
Salt
Water
Palm oil
Vegetable oil
Melted butter (optional)
Moimoi leaves or ramekins

Credit: @omoyecooks

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Chisom Olamigoke: Don’t Fall into This Trap Called ‘Multitasking’
css.php