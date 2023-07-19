Olusola Amadi: Six Tips for Juggling Career and Motherhood

I’m constantly amazed by the whirlwind of responsibilities and joys that come with being a mother and having a career. It’s a journey of growth, learning, and sometimes stumbling. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t always have it all figured out. There have been days when I’ve wondered how other women seem to effortlessly manage both their careers and motherhood while I struggled to find my footing, especially when I first entered the corporate world. But through my journey of trial and error, I’ve discovered invaluable tips that help me navigate this delicate balancing act. I truly believe that these tips can also help any career woman who is juggling motherhood and professional aspirations.

Embrace the learning curve

First and foremost, it’s essential to embrace the fact that we’re all on a learning curve, and we don’t have to have it all figured out from day one. It’s okay to stumble, make mistakes, and learn from them. The corporate world can be demanding, and motherhood is an ever-changing landscape. But remember, every successful woman you see has her unique journey. So, give yourself permission to grow, adapt, and learn along the way.

Prioritise with grace

Let’s be real, I don’t always have it down pat. Some days, it feels like I’m spinning multiple plates in the air, desperately hoping they won’t come crashing down. But I’m learning that I can’t do it all at once. So, I am embracing the art of prioritisation with grace. It starts with identifying what truly matters, both in my career and my family life. It means accepting that not everything can be done perfectly, but certain things deserve my undivided attention. By focusing on those important tasks and setting realistic expectations, I’m gradually finding the balance I strive for.

Seek support and build your village

I used to think that I had to do it all by myself, and that was a recipe for burnout. The truth is, we all need support and I’m learning to lean on my support networks, whether it’s my family or trusted friends. They’ve become my pillars of strength, lifting me when I feel overwhelmed and offering a helping hand when I need it most. It takes a village to raise a child, they say, so it also takes a village to support a career woman. Don’t be afraid to reach out and accept the support that is there for you.

Time management magic

Ah, time management— the elusive magic we all seek. I won’t pretend to have it all figured out, but I’m learning to be intentional with my time. It starts with setting realistic goals for each day and creating a schedule that accommodates both work and family commitments. I’m finding that effective time management is not about squeezing every minute dry, but rather about making conscious choices and being present in the moment. Learning to say no to non-essential tasks and setting boundaries has also been key to finding more balance.

Nurture self-care rituals

I’ll admit that self-care used to be at the bottom of my priority list, but as I journey through this balancing act, I’m realising the importance of self-care for my well-being and sanity. It’s not selfish; it’s essential. So, I’m learning to carve out moments just for me; whether it’s watching movies or simply taking a walk. These small self-care rituals replenish my energy, restore my sense of self, and make me a better mother and professional.

Embrace imperfection and celebrate wins

Here’s a truth I’ve come to accept: I won’t always get it right, and that’s okay. I’m learning to let go of the need for perfection and celebrate the wins, no matter how small. It’s about embracing the messiness, chaotic school runs, and missed deadlines, while also cherishing the beautiful moments, the milestones, and the victories — both big and small. Through it all, I’m growing, learning, and evolving as a woman with a career and a mother.

Remember, dear women who are juggling motherhood and your professional ambitions, we’re all on this journey together. I’m learning, just like you, that it is okay to have moments of uncertainty. Some days will be challenging, others will be triumphant, and many will be a glorious mix of both. But by embracing the learning curve with grace, support, intentional time management, self-care, and an embrace of imperfection, we can find our unique balance. So, let’s lift each other up, celebrate the wins, and keep learning and growing together. We’ve got this.

Feature image by Nappy from Pexels